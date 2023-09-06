Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Businesses in Chester County hope search ends soon

Kennett Square businesses and owners checking in with one another while Cavalcante remains at large

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many living in and around Kennett Square are glued to their phones and TVs waiting for the next update and hoping to learn Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison, is back in custody.

Businesses, too, say they're ready for this all to be over.

Business is slower than usual at Oso Sweet Bakery Café in Chadds Ford.



Barista Luke Hayes attributes some of it to the search for Cavalcante, a convicted murderer.

"I think at first we weren't like super concerned about it, but as it's going on I'm kind of wondering like are we going to get this guy," Hayes said.

A checkpoint was newly set up next to the Chadds Ford Village and Barn Shops as the search area grew larger and expanded east on day seven.

Hayes says businesses in the area are checking in with each other.

"There was a bit of a moment of like this kind of could be a nice spot to hide off like obviously there's food and stuff. And he's probably getting hungry, as well as it's very wooded around here. Who knows where he could be at," Hayes said.

Over on Pocopson Road, Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm too is seeing fewer customers. The business is on the cusp of the search area.



"A lot of chaos. A lot of speeding vehicles, cop cars going to and from. A lot of customers looking at the roadways and wondering 'Is this road gonna be open?' A lot of phone calls, 'Hey are you open,'" Alex Pyle, a hardware store division manager said.



Pyle says over the last seven days, customers have come in asking for security cameras to put up in hopes of catching a glimpse of the escaped convict. Others are asking for coolers to bring on a road trip out of town until Cavalcante is caught.

"I know where the customer base is still a little scared and anxious for this to be over," Pyle said.

As the hours tick on, the hope remains the same - to catch Cavalcante soon.

"Well, we're just watchful. That's all we can do and we hope that something breaks," one customer said.

The ask from authorities remains the same -- homeowners in the area should be locking their doors, checking security cameras and reporting anything suspicious.