Philadelphia gears up for 2026 Pride March and Festival: "Just bring a smile"

Pride celebrations in Philadelphia are underway as the city gears up for the 2026 Pride March and Festival on Sunday.

"I just love the joy, the rainbows, the colors. Everyone being themselves and having a great time," Kristin Kennedy said.

A 1000-foot pride flag made its way around the city on Friday. It made a special stop at Independence Mall, stretching it along the lawn and across Market Street.

Earlier in the day, it was unfurled on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Pride March and Festival will start in the area of 13th and Locust Street and conclude on the Parkway. The festival will be from noon until 7 p.m.

"It feels really great to be in place where you are accepted and you are loved and seeing the city show that is really important," Amy Clanton said.

People say the best part of Pride is seeing everyone come together and be themselves.

"I am old enough to remember when there was nothing like this going on. You had to hide if you were gay. Things have moved so much in a short period of time. It's just pretty cool to see the shift that happens," said Ben Papa of Bella Vista. "When you are out and about this month, especially this weekend, just bring a smile."