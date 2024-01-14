President Biden to volunteer with Philabundance on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania on Monday to volunteer with Philabundance in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Biden's MLK visit marks the third time in four years that the president has spent the day giving back with Philabundance, and the fourth time the president has visited the Keystone State since December 2023.

He's already been in Pennsylvania twice this month, most recently traveling to Allentown on Jan. 12 to visit local small businesses and talk up his economic record, and back on Jan. 5 he spoke in Montgomery County to commemorate three years since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In December, Biden visited Philadelphia to announce a $22.4 million grant that will allow three fire companies to reopen in the city.

Because of Philabundance's proximity to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, a road closure will be in effect between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday. Fans traveling to the Wells Fargo Center for the 1 p.m. Sixers game are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic disruptions.