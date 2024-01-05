President Joe Biden to discuss fight for democracy in Montgomery County ahead of Jan. 6

BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS/AP) -- President Joe Biden will be holding his first reelection campaign event Friday afternoon near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. The president will speak at Montgomery County Community College.

Biden will kick off his 2024 pitch to voters the day before the anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by posing the question of whether democracy is still a "sacred cause" worthy of sacrifice.

The president was scheduled to be in Montco on Jan. 6 but moved up his visit because of inclement weather.

Biden believes the upcoming election is largely about that question, according to an adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Democratic president's expected remarks. Whether or not the nation agrees may end up a central question of the 2024 race.

What time is President Biden's speech today?

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech today at Montgomery County Community College near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden's speech is near where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago. And Biden will talk about how Washington spoke to his army about democracy as a "sacred cause."

The Jan. 6 attack was a vivid reminder of how that democracy can be tested, Biden is expected to say, according to the adviser.

Biden will also lay out then-President Donald Trump's role in the attack, as a mob of the Republican's supporters overran the Capitol. More than 100 police officers were bloodied, beaten and attacked by the rioters who overwhelmed authorities to break into the building in an effort to stop the certification of votes for Biden, who had won the 2020 election.

RELATED: Pennsylvania's top election official says he has no authority to remove Trump from ballot

Biden will characterize his predecessor as a serious threat to the nation's founding principles, arguing that Trump — who has built a commanding early lead in the Republican 2024 presidential primary — will seek to undermine U.S. democracy should he win a second term.

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Biden and three other felony cases, argues that Biden and top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of his chief rival.