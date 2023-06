President Biden is coming to Philadelphia on June 17 for re-election rally

President Biden is coming to Philadelphia on June 17 for re-election rally

President Biden is coming to Philadelphia on June 17 for re-election rally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Biden is coming to Philadelphia next weekend for a reelection rally.

The White House says he'll hold a rally with union members Saturday, June 17 but they haven't said yet where it will be.

In March, the president visited a union hall in Northeast Philadelphia to unveil his budget.