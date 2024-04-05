Families of Key Bridge collapse victims will greet President Biden Friday

President Biden to visit Baltimore Friday, plans to meet with Key Bridge collapse victims President Biden to visit Baltimore Friday, plans to meet with Key Bridge collapse victims 01:32

BALTIMORE – President Biden will visit Baltimore Friday to meet with the families of those who lost someone to the Key Bridge collapse and receive an operational update on response efforts.

His key priorities are to visit the site of the collapse, see how crews are working to safely and quickly clear the wreckage, and look into plans to reopen the Port of Baltimore.

Some Baltimore residents believe Biden's visit is vital in our journey towards recovery and for the future of the port.

"I also deal with the port of Baltimore for my job so everyday that port is closed, it is killing us financially so if he can come down here and hopefully get everything rolling faster that would be a tremendous help," said Francisco Mauricio a Dundalk resident.

Other neighbors told WJZ they hope President Biden will see the true impact the collapse has caused.

"I just hope he comes and does everything that he said he is going to do, because are affected by it. It is affecting us drastically. "The traffic is way worse than it was before and I just really hope we get the help we need," said Baltimore resident Mariah Ster.

Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young also sent a letter to Congress requesting them to authorize a 100% federal cost share for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge – according to federal leaders, this may eliminate any requirement for a state cost share.

President Biden is expected to get an aerial look of the collapse damage and also re-address his administration promises to help rebuild.