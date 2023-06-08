Pregnant women advised to stay indoors amid the smoky air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Since the smoky conditions took over our region, medical experts have said sensitive groups like children or those with asthma will feel the worst impact. Pregnant women are also in that category.

Some obstetricians in the Philadelphia area have been fielding questions from pregnant patients worried about their condition and what it means for their babies.

"We don't really know for sure," Dr. Peter Gearhart, an OB/GYN at the UPenn Health System, said.

With the body already fatigued from pregnancy, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole advises pregnant women to stay inside as much as possible.

"A lot of women feel a little bit short of breath baseline, somebody is using some of that space that you normally use to breathe," Bettigole said of the constricted lungs and added pressure pregnancy puts on some organs as they accommodate the growing baby.

Dr. Gearhart advises expectant moms to limit outdoor exposure and wear a mask if you must go outside but added, "For pregnant patients, it's really just a temporary irritant more than a long-term problem."

As for the impact on baby, Dr. Gearhart says the mother's body works as a large filter to protect the developing baby.

"There's going to be if anything, trace amounts that get into the maternal bloodstream, and then that will get filtered out through the placenta so I think it's pretty safe to say that this wild fire smoke on pregnancy is going to be an annoyance and anxiety provoker more than an actual real health threat," Dr. Gearhart said.

The CDC has a list of recommendations on their website for how to best handle wildfire smoke when pregnant.

