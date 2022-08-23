Pilots practice ahead of Wednesday's Atlantic City Airshow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pilots are getting ready to take to the skies in Atlantic City. Pilots from all branches of the military spent the day practicing their moves ahead of the Atlantic City Air Show Wednesday.

Boardwalk Hall will host what's expected to be thousands of people watching pilots' death-defying moves

From fighter jets to the Coast Guard to the U.S. Army Golden Knights practicing their parachuting, CBS3 got to see all branches of the military Tuesday as they showed off for families soaking in the sun.

Col. Derek Routt, the commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, said the pilots are excited for Wednesday's air show.

"To be able to interact with the public and relate just a little bit to allow the public to see what their service members, men and women do, it's really magnificent," Routt said. "It makes you feel really proud."

Blue skies are making for perfect weather for the airshow that is set for 11 a.m.

During the airshow, there will be additional rail service on New Jersey Transit. A train will leave Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m. getting to Atlantic City around 10 a.m.

Tickets will also be half-off through the NJ Transit app.

You just have to use the promo code "airshow." It's good for two, one-way tickets and can only be used on the day of the airshow.