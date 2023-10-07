Are you feeling lucky? $1.4B Powerball drawing Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get your tickets! The drawing for the $1.4 billion Powerball lottery jackpot is Saturday night.

It's the third-largest jackpot in the game's history and the second-biggest jackpot so far this year.

The odds of matching all of the Powerball numbers are one in 292 million.

Saturday's drawing will be available at 10:59 p.m. EST.