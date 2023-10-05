$1M Powerball ticket sold at East Germantown grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't worry if you didn't hit the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. No one took home the big prize, but someone in Philadelphia did become a millionaire.

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at the United Food Market on East Walnut Lane in East Germantown.

It matched the five white balls but missed the Powerball.

Check your tickets. Here are the winning numbers: 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball is 1.