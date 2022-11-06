Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9B after no win on Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner.
After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!
That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.
Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.
Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.
The next drawing is Monday.
