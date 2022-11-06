Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9B after no win on Saturday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday 00:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner.

After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!

That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.

Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.

Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.

The next drawing is Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 12:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.