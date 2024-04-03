Powerball winning numbers drawn for $1.09 billion jackpot

Just over a week after a winning ticket was sold for a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, an estimated $1.09 billion is at stake in the Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball 15.

It was not immediately clear if any winning tickets had been sold.

A jackpot winner would have the option to have their winnings doled out in annual payments over 29 years or take a single lump sum payment. The estimated cash value of the lump sum for Wednesday's drawing was $527.3 million before taxes.

The last Powerball jackpot win came on New Year's Day, when a single winning ticket in Michigan claimed an $842.2 million jackpot.

Players win the jackpot by matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are around 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball, but smaller prizes are available. The chances of winning any prize, the smallest of which is $4, are 1 in 24.87.