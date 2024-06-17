Power outages in Pittsburgh area impacting more than 100,000 people

Massive power outages impacting Western Pennsylvania Massive power outages impacting Western Pennsylvania 03:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 100,000 people are without power after storms hit Western Pennsylvania amid a possible heat wave on Monday.

Severe weather rolled through the area on Monday evening, as many people saw severe thunderstorm warnings in their cities. All previous severe-thunderstorm-related watches and warnings have since expired.

Duquesne Light said more than 95,000 customers in Western Pennsylvania are without power as of midnight on Tuesday. Hampton, Hopewell, Bellevue, Shadyside, Penn Hills and Monroeville have more than 3,000 customers without power. Thirty-eight municipalities have more than 1,000 customers without power.

FirstEnergy, which includes West Penn Power, said more than 11,000 customers in Western Pennsylvania are without power as of 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday. Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties have more than 1,000 customers without power, including more than 3,000 customers in Allegheny and Butler counties.

It is not clear when power will be restored to customers. In a news release on Monday night, Duquesne Light said, "DLC is working to assess the damage and establish an estimated time of restoration for all customers." It said crews are focused on "critical and emergent needs" first.

In a Facebook post on Monday at 8 p.m., Duquesne Light said, "We are experiencing technical difficulties with reporting an outage. Our team is working on resolving this issue as soon as possible"

Pittsburgh bracing for heat wave

The Pittsburgh area is under an excessive heat watch that lasts through the end of the week. A heat wave is a stretch of three or more days in a row with temperatures in the high 90s with no point during the stretch falling below 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Western Pennsylvania has not seen this type of heat wave since 1988, and the National Weather Service has only issued three excessive heat watches since 2011.

Several cooling centers are open to help people catch a break from the heat. Also, doctors are stressing the importance of listening to your body when it comes to potential heat-related illness.

Storms cause significant damage in Pittsburgh area

The severe weather that rolled through the area on Monday evening brought strong winds that knocked down trees and fences. The wind also ripped off roofs and bent poles.

In Verona, many people are without power. Some people sat outside their homes on Monday evening because of their lack of air conditioning.

"We were at the wave pool, saw lightning, told us to leave," mother of three Sheila McHenry said. "On the way home, it got bad. We came back to this. Power was out."

At the A. J. Demor Towers, a senior high rise in Verona, emergency officials plan to evacuate the building, which is without power. Some of the 63 people who live there are running low on oxygen. Power has been out since 5:30 p.m. on Monday and there is no generator, the mayor said.

"Whoever owns this, I don't know if it changed hands or not, but they need to be liable for this," Verona Mayor Dave Ricupero said. "And I'm going to have a meeting tomorrow with my code enforcement officer to come down here and go through this building."

Verona's mayor added that the building also has no emergency lighting.

