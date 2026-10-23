Poverty simulation gives Chester County participants glimpse of life on tight budget

About 100 people took on the challenge of making it through a month living in poverty during a hands-on simulation Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester.

The event, organized by the Resilient Students Network and its partners, challenged participants to navigate the financial pressures that can come with trying to cover basic necessities on a limited income.

United Way Chester County member Melissa Wilson was among those taking part. During the simulation, she had to make difficult decisions about how to spend her money while balancing everyday expenses.

At one point, Wilson said she had nearly $200 left but still needed to buy groceries for the week and go to the emergency room after cutting her hand.

The exercise offered participants a glimpse of how quickly unexpected expenses can complicate an already tight budget.

"It's been really eye-opening to see how people struggle just to get through basic day-to-day necessities," Wilson said.

The simulation aimed to help participants better understand the challenges faced by people experiencing economic hardship and the policies that can affect their lives.

"We can familiarize ourselves with some of the legislation out there that affects people who are living in economic poverty," Wendy Gaynor, executive director of the Resilient Students Network, said.

The Resilient Students Network hosts simulations like these several times a year, hoping participants leave with a deeper understanding of the difficult choices families facing poverty may have to make.

"Someone might be struggling and you don't know it. A little bit of help might get that person on the right track," Wilson said.