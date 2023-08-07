Pottstown 1st-grader hopes to win the 2023 USA Mullet Championship | Cast your vote

Montco kid Rory Ehrlich in Top 25 in mullet contest

Montco kid Rory Ehrlich in Top 25 in mullet contest

Montco kid Rory Ehrlich in Top 25 in mullet contest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old from Pottstown is brushing off the competition as he competes for the chance to make his mullet hairstyle nationally acclaimed.

Rory Ehrlich is in the top 25 for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship kids' category. The winner will be determined by three factors: votes, money raised for charity and a judge's critique.

ALSO SEE: Montgomery County kid advances to next round of national kids mullet competition

You can vote for Ehrlich once per day for free or donate to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.

The annual competition happens online, as well as live, in various cities.