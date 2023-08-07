Pottstown 1st-grader hopes to win the 2023 USA Mullet Championship | Cast your vote

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old from Pottstown is brushing off the competition as he competes for the chance to make his mullet hairstyle nationally acclaimed.

Rory Ehrlich is in the top 25 for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship kids' category. The winner will be determined by three factors: votes, money raised for charity and a judge's critique.

You can vote for Ehrlich once per day for free or donate to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.

The annual competition happens online, as well as live, in various cities.

