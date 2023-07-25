Watch CBS News
6-year-old Montco boy enters national mullet competition

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

POTTSGROVE Pa. (CBS) -- Most children wish to be famous when they grow up but for 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich that wish is coming much sooner than he probably thought. 

This first-grader from Pottsgrove Township has entered a national mullet competition. His hard work is paying off as you can see in the video above. He's been sporting a mullet for a year now.

But for him, it's more than a mullet. 

He's competing for a bit of fame but also to raise money for Homes For Wounded Warriors. 

If Rory gets enough votes and makes it to the competition's third round he will be in the top 25! 

From all of us here at CBS News Philadelphia, good luck Rory! 

July 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

