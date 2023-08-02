Montgomery County kid advances to next round of national kids mullet competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy from West Pottsgrove Township has made his way to the next round of a national kids mullet competition. In addition to showing off his cool hairstyle, Rory Ehrlich is also helping raise money for an important cause.

Rory and his mom, Airen Ehrlich, joined CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Rory is among the top 25 contestants in the Locks of Glory Kids Mullet Competition. The next round of voting starts Aug. 7. You can vote one time per every 24-hour period.

Why does Rory have a mullet?

"Because it looks cool," he said.

Rory has been growing the mullet for one year. His mom said "a lot" went through her mind when Rory told her he wanted a mullet.

"My husband and I kind of looked at each other and were like, 'Well, should we let him?' And here we are. The rest is history," Airen Ehrlich said. "The barber confirmed with us before he went ahead and started the cut and he's been growing it ever since. His barber is really supportive too. They kind of talk about what they want to do to get him to win this competition."

Airen Ehrlich said Rory has raised a little over $1,000 for Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors. It's an organization close to their hearts -- Rory's grandfather is a retired senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.