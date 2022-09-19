Pottstown residents displaced by deadly explosion are allowed to return to homes

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Monday, some Pottstown residents, forced out of their homes following a deadly house explosion, will be allowed back inside. The blast back in May on Hale Street killed five people including four children.

Authorities from multiple agencies are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Monday, many families will be allowed to conduct their own, independent inspections of the properties.