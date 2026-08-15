Watch CBS News
Local News

6-year-old injured after being hit by SUV in New Castle County, Delaware

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 6-year-old boy riding a bike was injured when an SUV struck them in Port Penn, Delaware, on Sunday, New Castle County Paramedics said.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of East Market Street in Port Penn. 

According to New Castle County Paramedics, the 6-year-old was treated for extremity and head injuries. He was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital in serious condition. 

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue