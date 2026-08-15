6-year-old injured after being hit by SUV in New Castle County, Delaware

A 6-year-old boy riding a bike was injured when an SUV struck them in Port Penn, Delaware, on Sunday, New Castle County Paramedics said.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of East Market Street in Port Penn.

According to New Castle County Paramedics, the 6-year-old was treated for extremity and head injuries. He was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.