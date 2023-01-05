Pope Benedict XVI's funeral led by his successor, Pope Francis, in a first for the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (CBS/AP) -- The Vatican says the remains of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been interred in a tomb in the grottoes under the main floor of St. Peter's Basilica.

Benedict's body was put into a space left after the Vatican moved the remains of his predecessor, John Paul II, to the main floor to reflect John Paul's sainthood.

The brief announcement of the burial by the Vatican's press office came about 90 minutes after the conclusion of Benedict's funeral in St. Peter's Square on Thursday. Pope Francis presided over the service, which was attended by some 50,000 mourners.

Photos released by the Vatican showed the zinc coffin which was to contain the cypress one displayed to the faithful during the funeral. Then the zinc coffin was placed into another wooden one before being put into the tomb.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was being laid to rest Thursday in Vatican City in the first funeral ever conducted by a sitting pope for his predecessor. Pope Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since his election in 2013, following Benedict's surprise resignation, was leading the funeral Mass.

The historic funeral capped a chapter of Catholic Church history marked notably by Benedict's decision to step down — the first pontiff to do so in modern times.

Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi said the Mass was much shorter than one celebrated for the late Pope John Paul II, and noted that Pope Francis was also dealing with his own health issues.

Images from the Vatican showed Pope Francis, leaning on a cane, saying one final prayer and placing his hand on a simple wooden coffin that held Benedict.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 05: People hold up a white poster with the words Santo Subito during the Funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict (Cardinal Ratzinger) at St. Peter's Square on January 5, 2023 in Vatican City. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A sign in the crowd read "Santo subito," an Italian phrase calling for sainthood for the former pope.

Ciarrocchi, who covered John Paul II's funeral Mass at the Vatican in 2005, said a chant of "Santo subito" broke out in St. Peter's Square. John Paul II was later canonized in 2014.

The Mass was conducted in a manner similar to how it would be for a sitting pope.

The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict was carried before crowds in a traditional cypress wood coffin early on Thursday morning and placed before the ancient St. Peter's Basilica. It was a solemn occasion, as well as a historic one.

Among the tens of thousands gathered in the shadow of St. Peter's were more than 100 cardinals, 400 bishops and almost 4,000 priests from all over the world.

Pope Francis sits by the coffin of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, January 5, 2023. Andrew Medichini/AP



"He was a great pope," said Father Calistus Kahale Kabindama, a priest who came all the way from Zambia to pay his respects. "He was a marvelous pope."

The late pontiff had requested a simple funeral. He died last week at the age of 95. Benedict lived in a monastery at the Vatican after his surprise resignation nearly 10 years ago. He still wore white robes, and spent most of his time reading and writing theology.

Nothing may have defined Benedict XVI's tenure as the leader of the world's Catholics so clearly as its ending — marked by his majestic farewell flight over the Eternal City in a helicopter — after he became the first pope in more than 700 years to voluntarily resign.

Benedict said at the time that his mental and physical strength had deteriorated "to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to fulfill the ministry entrusted to me."

A naturally shy man, Benedict always said he had no ambitions to lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics. But he was chosen in 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II. At 78, he took on the role as the oldest pope in nearly 30 years.

He entered the priesthood after World War II and rose to become a cardinal. In the powerful position as head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he earned the nickname, "God's Rottweiler," as a rigid enforcer of church policy. It was a characterization his biographer, John Allen, said Ratzinger worked hard to change.

"He was seen as harsh, as authoritarian, as controlling ... and it was important to him, right out of the gate, to revise that ... public image, and I think by and large he did so quite successfully," said Allen.

He did it by being what he naturally was: a teacher, and one who spoke clearly and without undue theological jargon.

Only Italy and Benedict's native Germany sent official delegations for the Mass on Thursday, though royalty from Belgium and Spain, along with more than a dozen heads of state and ambassadors to the Holy See from many nations also came to honor the former pope.

After the funeral, Benedict's cypress coffin was to be placed inside a zinc coffin, and then into a larger wooden coffin before a private burial in the grottoes below St. Peter's Basilica.

The U.S. conference of Catholic Bishops has called for a Novena, or nine days of prayer, in memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, starting on Thursday.