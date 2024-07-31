Officials encourage more registered voters in Pennsylvania to serve as poll workers in 2024 election

Officials want more Pennsylvanians to become poll workers ahead of 2024 election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the 2024 presidential election just a little over three months away, officials are encouraging registered voters in Pennsylvania to sign up and serve as poll workers.

"Elections are something that we should be celebrating," Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Al Schmidt said. "This is not something we should be dreading."

On the day before National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Schmidt and Philly officials want more Pennsylvanians to step up and safeguard a free and fair election in November.

"And it is so encouraging to have people come up, to have people stand up to either serve as a poll worker and receive training or take the role of county election administrator at this very important time," Schmidt said.

Pennsylvania was a crucial battleground state in 2020, and the state faced an onslaught of election protests, court challenges and threats against election officials following a contested election by former President Donald Trump and his team.

"Election Day might only span from right before the polls open at 7 a.m. until after the polls close at 8 p.m., but the impact of this commitment lasts for a lifetime," Seth Bluestein, the Philadelphia City Commissioner, said.

Since 2020, Schmidt says more than 80 senior officials have left poll working for various reasons. The vacancies are impacting nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

In Philadelphia alone, officials say they need 8,500 poll workers for 1,700 polling locations. As of Wednesday, they have recruited around 1,000.

"It's important that we run free and fair elections," Jamar Oliver, a Philadelphia City Commissioners Officer, said.

Schmidt could not say how far they are from reaching their goal -- and that individual counties keep track of volunteers.

But his message is clear to these American heroes of democracy.

"It's one of by far the most critical ways in which someone can contribute and is a real valuable act of civic virtue," Schmidt said.