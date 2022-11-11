Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek info on 4 suspects who killed aspiring cop

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 Mysteries: Who killed Khaliyl Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021?
CBS3 Mysteries: Who killed Khaliyl Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021? 03:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A reward is available for information in the still-unsolved fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last year.

Police say Khaliyl Gilbert, 22, was fatally shot on Oct. 9, 2021 outside a fast food restaurant on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue, near Broad Street.

Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows four people running as others take cover.

cbs3-mysteries-aspiring-cop-slain-in-restaurant-frame-1900.png

One wore red pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Another wore gray or white pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on it.

The suspects were also wearing masks.

Gilbert was an aspiring Philadelphia Police officer who had completed the Police Explorers program. He graduated from Strawberry Mansion High School.  

Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously.

Homicide 3734 Germantown Ave DC 21 39 054233 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube
November 11, 2022

