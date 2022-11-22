Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly

Philadelphia shooting: video shows suspect firing 13 shots
Philadelphia shooting: video shows suspect firing 13 shots 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. 

Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. 

They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. 

Shooting Incident 5539 Market St DC 22 19 056035 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

The victim was hit multiple times. 

The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.

If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police. 

November 22, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

