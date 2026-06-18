Crash involving Philadelphia police cruiser sends 3 to the hospital, including 2 officers

Three people, including two Philadelphia police officers, were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a car and police cruiser collided in North Philadelphia.

Police said the collision happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

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At the scene, officers found a PPD vehicle and white Toyota had crashed in front of a gas station. The Toyota had flipped on its side and was severely damaged, according to police.

Two police officers and the Toyota driver, who had to be extricated from the car, were taken to Temple University Hospital. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said all three people are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.