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Crash involving Philadelphia police cruiser sends 3 to the hospital, including 2 officers

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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Three people, including two Philadelphia police officers, were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a car and police cruiser collided in North Philadelphia.

Police said the collision happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

3 hospitalized after crash between car and police cruiser
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At the scene, officers found a PPD vehicle and white Toyota had crashed in front of a gas station. The Toyota had flipped on its side and was severely damaged, according to police.

Two police officers and the Toyota driver, who had to be extricated from the car, were taken to Temple University Hospital. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said all three people are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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