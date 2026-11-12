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Police officer shoots person in Southwest Philadelphia, officials say

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A person was struck by police gunfire in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police shot a person just before 7:30 a.m. near Lindbergh Boulevard and Eastwick Avenue in the city's Elmwood neighborhood.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where crime scene tape surrounded a white car, with several evidence markers near the driver's side. 

1 injured in police involved-shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
CBS News Philadelphia

The person's condition, or what led to the shooting, are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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