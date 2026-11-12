Police officer shoots person in Southwest Philadelphia, officials say
A person was struck by police gunfire in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said.
Philadelphia police shot a person just before 7:30 a.m. near Lindbergh Boulevard and Eastwick Avenue in the city's Elmwood neighborhood.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where crime scene tape surrounded a white car, with several evidence markers near the driver's side.
The person's condition, or what led to the shooting, are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.