Police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.

Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.

Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:57 PM

