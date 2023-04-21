Police identify wanted suspect for North Philadelphia rec center shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the man who they say shot a 15-year-old on the playground at a North Philly rec center. Djean Williams, 20, is wanted for attempted murder.

Police say he shot the young teen in the back Wednesday afternoon outside the Dendy Rec Center.

The teen is in stable condition.

The rec enter is the same place where the mayor and city council announced a plan last week to install more than 100 cameras outside of rec centers across the city to create safe play zones.

Officials urge people to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270/8271, 215-686-8477, or send an email to tips@phillypolice.com.