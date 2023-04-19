Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted for shooting teen outside North Philadelphia rec center: police

By Kerri Corrado, CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone shot a teenager outside the Dendy Recreation Center in North Philadelphia, police say.

Police responded to the area of 10th & Jefferson Street and say a 15-year-old was shot on the right side of his back.

The teen was taken to a hospital by medics and is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect in the picture below in connection to the shooting. 

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a white mask, black North Face jacket, black sweatpants with distinct writing above the knees and green New Balance sneakers. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

The shooting happened at the same rec center where Mayor Jim Kenney and Council President Darrell Clarke announced a plan to install more than 100 cameras outside rec centers across the city.

One weapon was recovered and there are no arrests at this time.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:19 PM

