Commissioner Outlaw expected to return to work in 2 weeks after crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to be out a few weeks after crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to be out a few weeks after crash

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to be out a few weeks after crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is not expected back at work for a little while after she was involved in a car crash in Center City.

The crash was at the intersections of 15th and Race Streets last month.

Police tell us Outlaw hurt her back after an Uber driver ran into her SUV.

The commissioner hopes to return to work in about two weeks.