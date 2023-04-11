Watch CBS News
Local News

Commissioner Outlaw expected to return to work in 2 weeks after crash

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to be out a few weeks after crash
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to be out a few weeks after crash 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is not expected back at work for a little while after she was involved in a car crash in Center City.

The crash was at the intersections of 15th and Race Streets last month.

Police tell us Outlaw hurt her back after an Uber driver ran into her SUV.

The commissioner hopes to return to work in about two weeks.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.