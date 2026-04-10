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Man shot in Point Breeze, Philadelphia police say

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A man was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital after he was shot in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 22nd and Dickinson streets, according to police.

The man's condition is unknown at this time and it's unclear what led to the shooting.

CBS News Philadelphia captured the crime scene, showing a police presence at the intersection with a nail salon and across the street from the laundromat. Police tape is blocking traffic from all four corners at the intersection.

point-breeze-shooting.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

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