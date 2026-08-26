Mom, children hide in locked bathroom as suspected burglar breaks into Pennsylvania home, police say

A homeowner and her children locked themselves inside a second-floor bathroom Monday afternoon while a suspected burglar was inside their Pennsylvania home, police said.

The homeowner called 911 around 1:45 p.m. as a man tried to force his way through a side door of the home on the 2900 block of Arch Road in East Norriton, Montgomery County, according to Plymouth Township police.

The woman remained on the phone with a dispatcher and locked herself and her children in an upstairs bathroom until officers arrived, police said.

Officers confronted Juan Medina as he was leaving the home and took him into custody without incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said Medina was also carrying property believed to have been taken from a vehicle at another home on the 3000 block of Arch Road.

Investigators said the homeowner at that property reported that Medina did not gain access to the house.

Police are asking other residents along Arch Road to review their surveillance footage and report any suspicious activity or missing property.

"We're interested in anybody else along that stretch of roadway on Arch Road who may have surveillance video of this subject or who may be missing things from a vehicle or whose residence may have been broken into," Plymouth Township police Detective Sgt. Christopher Schwartz said.

Medina is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and several theft-related offenses, police said.

Anyone with surveillance video or information about the investigation is asked to contact Plymouth Township police.