Please Touch Museum exhibit allows kids to experience Big League Fun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From the Phillies to the Little League World Series, the Philadelphia area is all about baseball. Now, kids can have the chance to get in the game and play out their big-league dreams at a new exhibit at the Please Touch Museum.

Big League Fun is now at bat at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

The museum's newest exhibit explores the science, math and everything involved in the game of baseball.

"They could become a ticketing agent, they could work in a concession stand, they could become a player, they can put on catcher's gear and call the shots," Tracy Curvan, chief growth and strategy officer at the museum, said. "They can pitch, they can throw, they can bat in our batting cages, they can steal second base. They can be a sports announcer."

Daniela Burdette recently visited the exhibit and said her son is "really into baseball at the moment."

"He just went to his first Phillies game," she said, "and he loves it, so we came back to see it today."

Curvan pointed to Philadelphia being a big sports town with great teams and a passionate fanbase.

"We have really been looking forward to celebrating baseball in the summer when the Phillies are here and doing so well," Curvan said.

A new exhibit at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia allows kids to experience a glimpse of their big-league dreams. CBS News Philadelphia

Visitors can customize their own baseball cards with their name, team and superlative.

"They love the baseball cards," Erin Ventresca said. "So I have about 20 baseball cards on my phone right now."

Ventresca and her family have visited the exhibit a few times. They love how interactive it is.

"He's been doing little leagues," Ventresca said, "and so he actually gets to see baseball players and see that the bigger guys do the same thing that he does and he gets to teach his little sister, who is just learning about baseball now, and they really get to get into the game."

And you can root for the home team this weekend at ballpark day.

"On Aug. 19, we have a big ballpark day," chief learning officer Olivia Thomas said. "The whole museum will really be transformed to be focused on baseball in celebration of the exhibit."

With workshops, activities and real hot dog carts.

"We'll do a seventh-inning stretch in the afternoon to get some wiggles out," Thomas said.

Price of admission for ballpark day and the Big League Fun exhibit is included the price of a museum ticket.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 3.