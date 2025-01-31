Watch live coverage: 6 people onboard during plane crash in Philadelphia; multiple houses on fire

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in Northeast Philadelphia after a small medical jet crashed in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, Philadephia police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

The plane, a Learjet 55, was going from Philadelphia to Springfield, Missouri, leaving the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when tragedy struck. The plane crashed into a neighborhood outside the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip at around 6:07 p.m. The first call went out to officials at 6:12 p.m.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said there were six people onboard. According to emergency personnel on the scene, the six people were two doctors, two pilots, a patient and likely a family member of the patient.

It's unclear at this time if they were ejected or able to escape. There are several injuries reported on the ground, police added.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

Multiple rowhomes on fire, plane parts hit cars



Multiple homes are on fire in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard following the crash, fire officials said.

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia's Chief Investigative Reporter Joe Holden that parts of the plane hit cars in the area. Some businesses near the Roosevelt Mall are on fire, sources said.

The area, where the crash happened, especially near Cottman and Roosevelt Boulevard is a densely residential neighborhood and packed with rows of rowhomes.

The debris was seen as far away as Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Ring camera video from a home in the area captured the moment the jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management shared a photo of the scene in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials said roads are closed in the area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area as several authorities respond.

Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area. @PhillyFireDept @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/6OSNNs4eCD — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 31, 2025

Neighbors felt their homes shake

Neighbors in the Northeast Philadelphia area have called CBS Philadelphia reporting their homes shook when the plane went down.

The explosion was so bright it turned off the street lights After the plane crashed NE philly https://t.co/VCJoszCxST — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) February 1, 2025

It's unclear at this time what led to the crash. The status of those who were injured was also not immediately available.

FAA responds to crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. EST on Friday after a Learjet 55 left the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Two people were on board. The plane was on its way to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The NTSB is leading the investigation.

Here's the full statement from the FAA:

A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. There were two people on board. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, local, national officials respond

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he's spoken with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and that the governor's office is in communication with the Philadelphia Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and Philadephia Fire Department.

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Shapiro said on X.

I’ve spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept. We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.



We’ll continue to provide updates as more information… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 1, 2025

Councilmember Mike Driscoll who represents the 6th District and is chair of the Transportation and Utilities Committee described the crash as an active emergency response situation with reported mass casualties.

"My heart is so heavy as we continue to learn more about this tragic plane crash in Northeast Philly. We are in direct communication with our emergency response teams to monitor the ongoing impacts to the immediate and surrounding area. This is an active emergency response situation, sadly, with reported mass casualties. Right now, our focus is on the needs of our first responders on the ground, as well as the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy. We ask that people please avoid the area. We will continue to monitor as this unfolds. Our prayers are with everyone right now."

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said he is monitoring the crash in Philadelphia and heading to the FAA to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.