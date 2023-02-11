Watch CBS News
PHL adds flights for Eagles fans headed to Super Bowl LVII

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With Super Bowl LVII just one day away, Philadelphia Eagles fans are continuing to make their way to Arizona.

Airlines have been adding additional flights from Philly to Phoenix to help meet the demand.

At first, about a dozen flights were scheduled from Philadelphia International Airport, but over the course of Saturday, five more flights were added.

We've been out at the airport most mornings this week, and each time there's been a steady stream of excited Eagles fans ready to fly out to Phoenix to cheer on their Birds in Super Bowl LVII.

We caught up with a season ticket holder who said he wouldn't miss this game for anything, and he loves how this team brings the whole city together.

"Nervous, excited, we got so much Eagles gear in here. We're just ready to paint the town green," Mike Stone of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. said.

"Obviously we're there to root our team on and win. And we're driving down today, and we see the whole city lit up green. It's just great for the community and rallies everyone around a common cause, right? Go Birds!"

There's even a big "It's a Philly Thing" sign in the Terminal B and C food court.

Eagles fan Thomas Cella is headed out to Phoenix to catch the game with his son.

"There's nothing like spending time with your son, and it's like the holy grail to do it at the Super Bowl," he said.

The airlines have also added more flights from Phoenix to Philadelphia so fans can get back home.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 9:38 AM

