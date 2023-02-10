Eagles fans take off for Phoenix, bound for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia International Airport was a sea of green Friday morning, with fans heading out for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Hundreds of Eagles fans were packed into Terminal E wearing their jerseys.

Vince Rizzuto from Philly Sports Trips has 186 fans coming with him on a charter flight to Arizona.

"it's been a couple sleepless nights...we're just pumped up for the weekend, it's going to be a ton of fun," he said.

A tailgate is planned for McFadden's Bar near State Farm Stadium with hundreds of fans.

Hollis Thomas, Wilbert Montomgery, Jason Avant and Jon Dorenbos are all expected to attend.

Eagles fans are "the most passionate fans in sports," Rizzuto said. "I think that people that live outside the Philadelphia area but are from this area miss it, and I think it's a great homecoming, wherever the Eagles are playing, you have fans from all over the country and even the world meeting."

They're hoping for a great win to cap off a stellar season and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.