Philadelphians have spoken: The new public restrooms in the city have a name

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has spoken. The new public restrooms that are being set up throughout the city will be named "Philly Phlush," the city said Tuesday.

The city held a naming contest with three options: Phlush, Philly Loo and Philly Public Restroom.

Phlush received 8,366 votes, winning 69.4% of the vote. Philly Loo came in second with Philly Public Restroom finishing third.

"We were not surprised by Philadelphians' boos and their own ideas for the name," Philadelphia managing director Tumar Alexander said. "Our city's creativity and humor are like no other city."

A total of six public toilets will open in various neighborhoods, with the first opening in Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia. The second restroom opened Tuesday at 15th and Arch Streets in Center City.

The third location will open in West Philadelphia's Clark Park. The other three sites have yet to be selected, the city said.

The toilets are modeled after the Portland Loo model.