Philly DA Krasner announcing new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On a Saturday night in October, a group of people jumped out of a van at a gas station and brandished guns at a customer at one of the fuel pumps.

Video of the incident shows one of the suspects leaping onto the hood of the victim's car, pointing a gun right at him.

The incident happened at a Sunoco on Wissahickon Avenue in Germantown. The video then showed the suspects fleeing in the victim's car.

After the incident, District Attorney Larry Krasner referred to carjackings as one the worst things the city is facing.

"One of the sadder landmarks has been the enormous number of carjackings that we have seen, including some that are on video and are especially terrifying, frankly, and traumatic to anyone involved, and probably to an awful lot of people who see them. It's one of the worst crises that we face right now," he said.

On Thursday at 12 p.m., Krasner is expected to speak about a new unit focused on prosecuting people accused of carjacking.

The DA and city leaders will give details on the unit, and how they were able to secure funding to make it happen.

Krasner announced in October his office was working with Philadelphia police and the U.S. Attorney's Office to address these carjacking cases after video from the Sunoco incident was released.

Krasner's office says he will also be announcing the return of his Gun Crimes Strategies & Prevention Collaborative. That's meant to address not only prosecution but prevention.