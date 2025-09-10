Watch CBS News
Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia closes due to leak, several court proceedings will be rescheduled

Potentially hundreds of people with court dates in Philadelphia will have their proceedings rescheduled after a burst water pipe shut down the Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice on Wednesday.

The court building at 13th and Filbert streets in Center City is closed to allow for repairs.

All other court buildings, including City Hall, will remain open and other court proceedings outside the Stout building will continue as scheduled.

The Philadelphia Courts urge anyone who had a court proceeding scheduled in the Stout building today to check courts.phila.gov for new dates.

Anyone scheduled for jury duty on Wednesday, Sept. 10, is still required to report.

The Philadelphia Courts system says the building will be operational by Thursday and that updates will be provided as the cleanup continues.

