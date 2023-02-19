Watch CBS News
Local News

Philly church honors firefighters lost in the line of duty

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mass honors fallen firefighters in Center City
Mass honors fallen firefighters in Center City 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saint John's the Evangelist Church in Center City honored firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Members of the Philadelphia Fire Department attended Saturday's memorial mass.

The annual event started as a way to honor four firefighters who died battling a fire that burned down the church back on February 16, 1899.

Find the most recent stories about fires in the Greater Philadelphia Area here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.