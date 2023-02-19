Philly church honors firefighters lost in the line of duty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saint John's the Evangelist Church in Center City honored firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Members of the Philadelphia Fire Department attended Saturday's memorial mass.
The annual event started as a way to honor four firefighters who died battling a fire that burned down the church back on February 16, 1899.
