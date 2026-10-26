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Bystanders step in to stop man armed with sharp object in Center City, police say

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Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
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Andrew Krietz

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A group of bystanders fought off a man armed with a sharp object Sunday night in Center City, according to Philadelphia police.

The attack happened just after 9 p.m. near 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that an argument between two men escalated when one struck a 50-year-old several times in the back of the head while wielding a sharp object, police said in a news release.

About 10 to 12 people stepped in, punching and kicking the assailant until he fell to the ground. During the fight, a 37-year-old man suffered a cut to his arm, police said.

The attacker fled the scene and was last seen running south on 15th Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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