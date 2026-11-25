With the temperatures dropping, you'll see a few extra layers visible around town. Even Philly's own iconic Rocky statue will be draped in some extra warmth as fiber artists from across the city come together to create a fully knitted boxing ensemble.

Through a collaboration with Creative Philadelphia and local yarn shop Luv2Knit & More, over 60 knitters and crochet artists are hard at work on a project that will include fully knitted boxing gloves, socks and boxing shorts.

Rocky's robe, featuring replicas of all 108 international flags that dot the Ben Franklin Parkway, will be the final touch. The temporary "yarn-bombing" installation will be up starting Monday, Nov. 30, and will last until Dec. 14.

Luv2Knit & More's Ellen Rubin says this project means a lot to their small operation and to all the crafters who have been working on it through group workdays and Rocky fittings.

"We've had so many people come together to make this happen, and it means an awful lot to us as a small business," Rubin said.

Rocky Gets a New 'Fit is a celebration of Philly's creative community in collaboration with the 250th anniversary of America. Visit phlvisitorcenter.com for more information.