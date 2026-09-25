Punchless Phillies lose 3rd straight potential playoff clincher, shut out by Rays

Freddy Peralta pitched into the sixth inning to help Tampa Bay deny Philadelphia a third straight shot at clinching a wild-card spot, as the AL East champion Rays beat the Phillies 2-0 on Friday night.

The Phillies entered leading Arizona by two games for an NL wild card with three to play. The Phillies would have clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a win against the Rays and an Arizona loss to San Diego.

The Phillies instead lost their third straight and delayed a potential clincher at least until Saturday when they will throw a bullpen game against the Rays.

Jonny DeLuca had an RBI single in the first inning and Nick Fortes hit a homer in the second to back Peralta (10-11) as the Rays tune up for the playoffs. The Rays have home-field advantage in the AL Division Series and would have it if they reach the AL Championship Series.

Tampa Bay received a scare when .300-hitting left fielder Chandler Simpson fouled a ball off his right foot. He was in pain but finished the at-bat and struck out.

Peralta struck out four and allowed four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Bryan Baker tossed a scoreless ninth for his 41st save.

For the moment, Tampa Bay has surrendered its home field. Major League Baseball moved a regular-season series finale between the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs from Fenway Park to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of a weekend storm threat in the Boston area.

Cristopher Sánchez (18-7) struck out 10 and walked one in seven innings.

The Phillies sluggers continued to shrivel in the September spotlight.

The gut punch came in the sixth inning when Trea Turner and Bryce Harper led off with consecutive singles. Alec Bohm grounded out but advanced the runners. Bryson Stott lined out to second and pinch hitter Bryan De La Cruz lined out to shortstop.

The Rays send RHP Griffin Jax (8-10, 3.62 ERA) to the mound while the Phillies plan a bullpen game.