Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper homer again as Philadelphia Phillies beat New York Mets to win series

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper each homered for the second straight game and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-2 on Sunday night.

The Phillies duo followed up their historic night on Saturday in which Schwarber hit three home runs and Harper hit for the cycle, by both going deep against the Mets again.

Schwarber launched a second-deck blast, a three-run homer off of Mets starter David Peterson in the second inning, for his Major League-leading 29th home run.

Harper finished with three hits, which included a solo shot, his 17th this season, and a double, giving him five extra base hits in the last two games.

Zack Wheeler (7-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts as the Phillies won the weekend series from New York.

Philadelphia scored a pair of runs in the first inning without hitting a ball out of the infield. Peterson walked Trea Turner and Schwarber before a one-out infield single by Alec Bohm. Turner scored on a throwing error by Brett Baty on the play and Edmundo Sosa followed with another infield single that drove in Schwarber.

Carson Benge hit a solo homer in the third inning. Peterson (3-6) allowed five runs on six hits across four innings. The Mets have dropped four of their last six games.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA) starts Monday opposite Chicago Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26) to kickoff a four-game series.

Philadelphia has not announced a starter for the opener of a four-game series against Washington on Monday. LHP Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Nationals.