Phillies' playoff clincher delayed another day after Brewers win 99th game of season

Christian Yelich and Brice Turang hit solo home runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers delayed Philadelphia's potential postseason clinch with a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night.

The Phillies needed both a win over the Brewers and a loss later Wednesday night by either Arizona or San Diego to secure their fifth straight trip to the National League playoffs. The Phillies started their run with a trip to the World Series in 2022, reached the NL Championship Series the next season and are coming off consecutive NL East titles.

The Phillies have to settle for a wild-card berth this season and are likely to open the playoffs next week on the road. The Phillies, Chicago and San Diego hold the three NL wild cards headed into the final games of the season.

The Phillies went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position against the Brewers and left 10 runners on base.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said ahead of the game the team was willing to wait at Citizens Bank Park until after the Padres game ended, if necessary, to celebrate. No need to hang around.

Aaron Nola (7-11) had turned around a miserable season and posted a 1.86 ERA over his last eight starts as the longest-tenured Phillie got the chance to clinch. With a playoff party looming, he instead surrendered Turang's 20th homer of the season in the first inning and Yelich's 12th of the year in the second.

The Phillies scored their only run in the second inning after loading the bases with no outs against Brewers starter Logan Henderson (11-3). Henderson allowed four hits and one run over five innings to help the NL Central champion Brewers win their 99th game of the season.

Trevor Megill worked a scoreless ninth for his 30th save.

William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the third for a 4-1 lead.

Nola struck out eight in six innings.

The Brewers did not announce a starter for Thursday's game. The Phillies send RHP Andrew Painter (3-10, 5.59 ERA) to the mound.