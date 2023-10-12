Phillies vs. Braves: Game 4 start time pushed back after Diamondbacks advance to NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last October, it was the swing of his life. Now, it's the stare seen around the world.

Bryce Harper once again proved that he's Him on Wednesday, eradicating two baseballs and starring down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia twice as the Phillies overwhelmed Atlanta, 10-2, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Phillies are now one win away from dispatching the Braves and advancing to the National League Championship Series.

Here's what you need to know for Game 4 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

When do the Phillies play tonight?

The first pitch for Thursday's game is now scheduled for 8:07 p.m. after the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 4 of Phillies-Braves was originally scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

Who's pitching tonight?

Game 4 will be a rematch of Game 1: Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez vs. Braves righty Spencer Strider.

Suarez made it through the Braves' lineup once before the Phils aggressively went to the bullpen in Game 1 in the fourth inning. Manager Rob Thomson's strategy worked as Suarez and the bullpen combined to shut out the Braves, 3-0.

Strider will be making his third career postseason start and all three have come against the Phillies.

The flame-throwing righty struck out eight and allowed two runs in 7 innings in Atlanta's Game 1 win Monday.

Everyone remembers what happened in Game 3 of the NLDS last October: The Rhys Hoskins bat spike and Strider failing to get out of the third inning, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Phillies fans chanted Wednesday night that they wanted Strider. They'll get him on Thursday.

What jerseys are the Phillies wearing tonight?

The Phillies won't be wearing pinstripes Thursday night. Instead, they'll be rocking the powder blues, as is the case for Thursday games at the Bank.

Since 2018, the Phils have worn the throwback jerseys for every Thursday home game, including the postseason.

What did Arcia say to Harper?

After Harper was doubled up to end Game 2 and even the series, Arcia was heard in the Braves' locker room openly mocking the Phillies' superstar by cracking, "ha-ha, attaboy, Harper."

Attaboy, indeed.

Harper responded by doing what all-time greats do: dominate on the field. Two home runs and two staredowns.

"Yeah, I mean, I stared right at him," Harper said after Game 3.

Through the Braves' translator, Arcia said Harper "wasn't supposed to hear it."

"He can look wherever he wants to look," Arcia said through a translator. "When you're in the clubhouse, I was under the impression you could say whatever you wanted."

Who's throwing out the first pitch?

The last pitcher ever to hit a home run in the World Series: Joe Blanton.