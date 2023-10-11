Phillies vs. Braves: SEPTA offering fans free rides home from Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is offering fans free rides home from Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The transit authority said Tuesday that rides home will only operate on the Broad Street Line from NRG Station. Free rides will begin two hours after the first pitch and run for two hours post-game or until the last train leaves.

SEPTA recently launched a new contactless payment method, so you can pay with your credit or debit card. If riders plan to use SEPTA Key Cards, SEPTA and recommends loading funds before the game.

Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring these free rides home.

According to SEPTA, services on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station will be provided with trains running every seven minutes. Postgame, fans can take both local and express trains home.

There is a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street or City Hall. It's also just a short walk from Regional Rail and PATCO High Speed Line stations in Center City.

NRG Station is also close to bus routes.