Phillies vs. Braves: Raúl Ibañez, Gov. Josh Shapiro to throw out 1st pitch for Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The National League Division Series now heads to "four hours of hell." The Phillies will return home Wednesday in good standing with the series tied 1-1, despite a crushing 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 2.

Philadelphia now has home-field advantage with Games 3 and 4 at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos told reporters Monday the loss "stings" and the team will use it as motivation going forward.

"I mean, we thrive after we get punched in the face, man," Castellanos said.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said having home-field advantage is "what you're looking for after these two games."

The series will return to Philadelphia exactly as it did last October: tied 1-1, with the Phillies having an opportunity to move on to the National League Championship Series with two wins.

Here's what you need to know if you're headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.

Pregame

The Phillies said its New Era Team Store will be open at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with postseason merchandise on sale.

There will be a block party on Citizens Bank Way beginning at 2 p.m. and the team said fans can attend without a game ticket. The party will include a pep rally at 4 p.m. and special guests. Fans can ride an enormous Ferris wheel, take some hacks in a mobile hitting station or have some fun bungee jumping.

The block party will include food trucks -- Chickie's and Pete's and Federal Donuts, among others -- and giveaways.

Games will open at 2:37 p.m., with the on-field festivities expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m.

On-field festivities

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and former Phillies outfielder Raúl Ibañez will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. Ryan Colbert will sing the National Anthem.

Lila Thome, the daughter of Phillies Wall of Famer Jim Thome, will sing "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch.

Who's pitching?

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound on Wednesday in Game 3. The Braves have yet to announce a Game 3 starter.

Nola pitched a gem, helping the Phillies clinch a two-game sweep of the Miami Marlins last week. The 30-year-old allowed three hits and no runs while striking out three in seven innings on Oct. 4.

Series odds

According to FanGraphs, the Braves have a 61.7% chance of winning the NLDS after taking Game 2.

Atlanta was favored entering the series and had a 66.2% chance of winning the series before Game 1. FanGraphs' playoff odds shifted to the Phillies' favor after Game 1 -- Philadelphia had a 55% chance of winning the NLDS entering Monday.

History, though, is on the Phillies' side. According to MLB.com, Game 1 winners in the current NLDS 2-2-1 format have won the series 72% of the time. In all best-of-five playoff series, the Game 1 winner won 105 of 148 games (71%).