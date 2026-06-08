Cristopher Sánchez strikes out 10, Adolis García hits 2-run homer as Philadelphia Phillies beat Blue Jays

Cristopher Sánchez struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to win for the sixth time in seven starts, Adolis García hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Monday night.

Alec Bohm reached base twice and drove in a run as the Phillies won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sánchez's shutout streak ended at 50 2/3 innings in his previous start, a win over San Diego. The left-hander didn't permit a run in five May starts.

This time, Sánchez (8-2) walked one and gave up four hits, including two doubles and a homer. He is 4-0 with a 2.12 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays.

Jhoan Duran finished for his 16th save in 16 chances.

García opened the scoring with a 406-foot drive off Patrick Corbin (2-3) in the second, his seventh. Philadelphia is 27-9 when scoring first.

Six straight Phillies batters reached safely in a three-run third. Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit RBI singles and Bryson Stott drew a bases-loaded walk.

Toronto's Yohendrick Piñango doubled to begin the sixth and advanced to third on García's fielding error in right field, but Sánchez responded by striking out George Springer, Nathan Lukes and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The top four hitters in Toronto's lineup combined to go 1 for 16 with a single.

Ernie Clement hit a solo home run off Sánchez, his seventh, but Toronto dropped to 7-15 in series openers.

Myles Straw doubled to begin the third and scored on Piñango's groundout.

Corbin allowed five runs and four hits in a season-low three innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 3.05 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list Tuesday to start against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.31).