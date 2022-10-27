Phillies underdogs in World Series per MLB.com prediction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the tale of the underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love, but would we want it any other way? The Fightins look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008 as they battle with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

A new MLB.com 2022 World Series prediction shows "experts" polled by the league site favor the Astros. Of the 75 people surveyed, 58 baseball critics voted for the Astros to win while 17 voted for the Phillies.

"No one likes us we don't care!"

We get it, the Astros are headed to their fourth World Series appearance in six years, and they're undefeated in the postseason after sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS and the Yankees in the ALCS.

But don't forget the Phils handed the Astros their last lost back on Oct. 3 to get themselves a postseason berth for the first time since 2011 -- and they've been hot ever since.

The majority of voters say the series will go 6 games, which got 39 votes. Twenty-three people voted for a 5 game series, 11 voted it will go seven games and just 2 people think there will be a sweep.

MLB.com asked who voters thought would hit the most home runs. The top three picks?

Houston's left-fielder Yordan Alvarez received 22 votes and right behind him reigning MVP, and NLCS MVP Bryce Harper and teammate Kyle Schwarber both received 16 votes.

One reporter/editorial producer tells MLB.com that Alvarez is the "best left-handed hitter in baseball today."

"After a cold ALCS by his standards, Alvarez proves why he -- and not Harper -- is the best left-handed hitter in baseball today," reporter/editorial producer Sam Dykstra reportedly said.

Now, we can give credit where credit is due and acknowledge the talent of Alvarez, but better than Harper? We'll let the postseason stats speak for themselves.

Harper has been on a tear this postseason, recording 10 runs, 18 hits, 6 doubles, 5 home runs and 11 RBIs. His go-ahead, 2-run opposite field home run in Game 5 of the NCLS ultimately led the Fightins to clinch a World Series berth for the first time since 2009.

Alvarez recorded 5 runs, 7 hits, 2 home runs and 8 RBIs so far this postseason, and as Dykstra stated, had a "cold" ALCS.

And Phils fans are definitely ready to see some more Schwarbombs in the World Series, so take a seat because with these two lineups it's going to be a fun ride.

Who do you think the World Series MVP will be?

This question had a handful of responses. Houston third baseman Alex Bregman received 20 votes, Yordan Alvarez received 14, and Philadelphia's MVP Bryce Harper got 7 votes which tied with Houston's right fielder Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander received 4 votes.

Other players who received two votes or less include Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, Zach Wheeler, Rhys Hoskins, and Astros' Yuli Gurriel, Jeremy Pena, and Framber Valdez.

Here are some other questions the MLB asked voters:

Which pitcher will have the most strikeouts?

Justin Verlander (HOU): 39 votes

Zack Wheeler (PHI): 17 votes

Framber Valdez (HOU): 12 votes

Aaron Nola (PHI): 4 votes

Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU): 1 vote

Ryan Pressly (HOU): 1 vote

Ranger Suárez (PHI): 1 vote

Who will steal the first base of the World Series and win America a free taco?

Jean Segura (PHI): 18 votes

Jose Altuve (HOU): 17 votes

Kyle Tucker (HOU): 13 votes

Jeremy Peña (HOU): 7 votes

J.T. Realmuto (PHI): 7 votes

Kyle Schwarber (PHI): 4 votes

Bryson Stott (PHI): 3 votes

Yuli Gurriel (HOU): 2 votes

Alex Bregman (HOU): 1 vote

Bryce Harper (PHI): 1 vote

Brandon Marsh (PHI): 1 vote

Chas McCormick (HOU): 1 vote

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series are Friday and Saturday in Houston. Sunday is a travel day, followed by Games 3, 4 and 5 - if necessary - in Philadelphia.

Thursday will be another travel day followed by Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary.

First pitch for all games is 8:03 p.m.