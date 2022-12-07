Phillies sign pitcher Taijuan Walker to 4-year deal: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have struck again at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings. The Phillies on Tuesday night agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, according to multiple reports.

Walker's contract will carry an $18 million average annual value (AAV).

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Walker's contract does not have any opt-outs.

While the Phillies haven't officially announced the deal, Walker, 30, tweeted a video of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.

Walker was not extended a qualifying offer by the New York Mets, which means he comes without draft pick compensation.

Last season, Walker won 12 games with the Mets while posting a 3.49 ERA, 111 ERA+ and 3.65 FIP in 157 1/3 innings. He posted a 46.2% groundball percentage and a 0.9 HR/9.

The righty comes to Philadelphia after throwing 316 1/3 innings in the past two seasons in New York. He was an All-Star in 2021, replacing Jacob deGrom, who missed the Midsummer Classic because of an injury.

Statcast lists Walker as a righty who throws a four-seam fastball (29.5), splitter (27.6%), sider (16.3%), sinker (11.3%), curveball (8.7%) and cutter (6.6%).

Walker has pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and the Mets.

The reported Walker signing comes after the Phillies reportedly inked shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Like the Walker signing, Turner's signing hasn't officially been announced, but Turner did update his Instagram profile.

Walker will join Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez in the Phillies' rotation.

The fifth spot in the rotation is earmarked for a young pitcher, whether it be Bailey Falter, Cristopher Sanchez, or one of the Phillies' top pitching prospects (Andrew Painter, Mick Abel or Griff McGarry).

Three starters came off the books this winter. Zach Eflin signed with the Tampa Bay Rays, Kyle Gibson with the Baltimore Orioles and Noah Syndergaard, who remains unsigned.